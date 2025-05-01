Empire State Building lights sparkle for 94th birthday celebration

The Empire State Building lights displayed a colorful sparkling design Wednesday night to celebrate the New York City landmark's 94th birthday.

"Sparkling tonight in celebration of my 94th birthday," read a post on its social media page.

"I'm turning 94 years young tomorrow," read another post.

ESB ranked No. 1 attraction in the world

On May 1, 1931, the iconic skyscraper opened its doors to the public for the first time. On that day, President Herbert Hoover pressed the button in Washington, D.C. to officially open the building and turn on its lights.

Back then, it was the world's tallest building, and visitors could pay 10 cents to look through a telescope at the city skyline.

Nearly 20 years later, a 222-foot antenna was added, bringing the spire height to 1,472 feet.

The Empire State Building was recognized by the National Parks Service in 1986 and became a National Historic Landmark.

In recent years, the building has undergone a series of upgrades to become more sustainable, and it added new visitor experiences.

To this day, it remains the number one attraction in the world, according to rankings from Tripadvisor.

Each night, locals and tourists alike look up to see what colors will be on display atop its spire. Once the birthday celebration is over, it will be lit up in blue and purple in honor of Police Memorial Day on Thursday, followed by its classic white lights on Friday.

Later this month, it will appear red, white and blue to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend. CLICK HERE to check out the full calendar.