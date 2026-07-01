2 people climb to top of NYC's Empire State Building, appear to get engaged

Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building's transmission tower, unfurled a banner, and then apparently got engaged Wednesday afternoon.

Police sources say the two have since been taken into custody.

First the climb, then a proposal

It started at around noon Wednesday.

The two, who appear to be a man and a woman, could be seen wearing masks.

"When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace," the banner read.

Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building and flew a banner on July 1, 2026. CBS News New York

It was not immediately clear how the two managed to climb all the way to the top of the radio and television transmission tower for local stations.

Shortly reaching the top and flying the banner, one of the two began to descend, but then made their way back to the top.

Police sources told CBS News New York the two appeared to be posting to social media while at the top.

Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building transmission tower on July 1, 2026. CBS News New York

At the start of the incident, other people could be seen milling about on building's observation deck below, as normal.

"We we're right at the top. I could see two people open the gates - the mesh gates - they opened the gates, and they went up to the top," witness Julie Morris said said. "I just assumed they were allowed up there."

Morris said they were not wearing masks when they began their climb up.

The observation deck was later cleared.

An NYPD helicopter responded to the scene.

At 12:35 p.m., the two began to descend from the top.

Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building transmission tower on July 1, 2026. CBS News New York

Incredibly, once they hit one of the lower platforms on the tower, the man dropped to one knee and appeared to propose to the woman. The two then embraced, the woman removed her mask, and they kissed.

The man who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building on July 1, 2026 appears to propose to the woman. CBS News New York

CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner reported the street below was closed off as the NYPD responded to the scene, including their elite Emergency Services Unit.

The two were taken into custody at around 1 p.m., sources told CBS News New York.

Potential charges could include trespass and reckless endangerment, police sources said.

"There's a lot of danger up there"

"These guys are a little crazy. Climbing up and down that tower, especially in this heat, is very strenuous. It's easy to make mistakes. It doesn't look like they're wearing any harnesses. There's a lot of RF, there's a lot of electrical energy up on that tower," former CBS News New York chief engineer John Cleary said. "There's potential for danger up there. It's something that we're trained to do. We go to classes for this ... it's not like you climb rocks. This is a live transmission tower. There's a lot of danger up there."

Empire State Building has previously been climbed

It's not the first time people have climbed the tower. In 2023, actor and singer Jared Leto climbed it to celebrate the launch of 30 Seconds to Mars' 2024 world tour. He did so with permission.

And of course, in the iconic film "King Kong," the eponymous giant ape famously scaled the building.

The Empire State Building's top floor is at 1,250 feet high. Including the transmission tower, the building is 1,454 feet tall.

The iconic building is one of the top 10 tallest buildings in the U.S.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.