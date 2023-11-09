Watch CBS News
Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building to celebrate Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 world tour

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building
Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building 00:23

NEW YORK -- Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto accomplished quite a feat on Thursday. 

Leto climbed the Empire State Building to celebrate the band's Seasons 2024 World Tour. 

Chopper 2 spotted Leto after he reached the top. 

"The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it," said Leto, "Which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day.'"

The tour is the band's first in five years. 

