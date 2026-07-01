Who climbed the Empire State Building? Here's what we know.

The two people taken into custody for climbing New York City's Empire State Building where they apparently got engaged Wednesday afternoon have been identified as Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33, of East Orange, N.J.

The two have a history of conducting similar stunts, climbing tall buildings without ropes or other safety equipment. They were previously featured in a documentary about climbing Malaysia's Merdeka Tower, which is 2,227 feet tall.

The couple managed to make their way all the way to the top of the Empire State Building's transmission tower, which provides radio and television signals to local stations.

A witness told CBS News New York she saw them pass through a gate on the observation deck to begin their climb.

Climbing the tower while it is powered up and transmitting poses particular hazards.

The couple posted about their escapade on social media while it was happening.

The images include one showing Kuznetsov on one knee proposing to Nikolau, and Nikolau holding up her ring while looking south across the New York City skyline.

The Empire State Building was none too pleased with the incident.

"The unauthorized incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD. There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests. It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World's Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals," a spokesperson said.