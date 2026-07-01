NYPD bodycam video shows Empire State Building climbers being taken into custody

The moment the Empire State Building climbers were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon was captured on NYPD bodycam video.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted the video to social media.

"A glimpse into the work of our Emergency Service Unit," she wrote. "God bless these officers."

"Hey, I got eyes on them," the ESU member can be heard saying in the video. He then calls to the couple, who law enforcement sources told CBS News are Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33, of East Orange, N.J. The couple has a history of similar stunts, climbing to the top of tall buildings without harnesses or safety of equipment.

The ESU member then calls to them while he climbs a ladder towards the two.

"Hello! How're you doing? Can you just stay where you are?" he says. "How're you doing? Well, you can't be up here."

The ESU member then reaches a small area where Nikolau was standing.

"I'm OK," she says.

The ESU member can then be seen gripping her arm. Nikolau stands still as another ESU member climbs up.

"Are you guys going to be cooperative?" the other ESU member says.

Kuznetsov then climbs down.

"What language do you guys speak?" the ESU member says.

"Russian," is the reply.

The video then concludes.

So far there's been no word on charges against the couple, but police sources said they could include trespass and reckless endangerment, police sources said.