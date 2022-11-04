Watch CBS News
Emerson College poll shows Hochul leading Zeldin as campaigns enter home stretch

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin are making their final campaign stops Friday before Election Day. 

Hochul started the day shaking hands and taking selfies at Barclays Center. Last night, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attended a rally for Hochul. 

Friday, Zeldin joined supporters at a news conference where he emphasized his commitment to reducing crime. 

The latest Emerson College poll has Hochul ahead of Zeldin by 8 percent.

