Infant's body recovered after deadly Elmhurst, Queens house fire

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

The body of an infant was recovered Wednesday after a devastating fire at an Elmhurst, Queens home Monday night

Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the infant.   

The fire also claimed the life of 34-year-old Miguelina Alcantara. Nine others were injured. 

At least one person was killed in a fire in Elmhurst, Queens on Feb. 9, 2026.  CBS News New York

The infant was recovered after the search of the basement, which was flooded with more than three feet of water by the time the fire was out. 

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Monday and it ultimately grew to four alarms, with more than 200 firefighters brought in to fight the fire. 

At least one person died in a house fire in Elmhurst, Queens on Feb. 9 2026.  CBS News New York

Authorities said four people jumped from rear windows, and two more were rescued from the second floor. Two other properties suffered significant damage, and all three buildings were ordered to be vacated. 

So far, there's no word on how the fire broke out. 

