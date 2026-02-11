Infant's body recovered after deadly Elmhurst, Queens house fire

The body of an infant was recovered Wednesday after a devastating fire at an Elmhurst, Queens home Monday night.

Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the infant.

The fire also claimed the life of 34-year-old Miguelina Alcantara. Nine others were injured.

At least one person was killed in a fire in Elmhurst, Queens on Feb. 9, 2026. CBS News New York

The infant was recovered after the search of the basement, which was flooded with more than three feet of water by the time the fire was out.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Monday and it ultimately grew to four alarms, with more than 200 firefighters brought in to fight the fire.

Authorities said four people jumped from rear windows, and two more were rescued from the second floor. Two other properties suffered significant damage, and all three buildings were ordered to be vacated.

So far, there's no word on how the fire broke out.