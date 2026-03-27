New Jersey family whose teen son died by suicide accuses school district of wrongdoing

A New Jersey family is searching for answers after their 14-year-old son took his own life.

They say a number of missteps by school administrators led to the tragic outcome, but the district denies that claim.

Distressing school meeting

Daniel Isaiah Spencer Diaz, 14, was an eighth grader at No. 6 School in Elizabeth.

His mother, Evelyn Diaz, said her son was present at a meeting with school administrators where staff openly discussed transferring him out. She said the conversation left him distraught and says he ran out of the school, went home and took his own life.

Diaz claims school officials did not read her son's Individualized Educational Plan (IEP).

The federally recognized plan outlines special education instruction, services and support for students with disabilities. It's confidential and legally binding under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

"It could have been avoided 100% if they just took the time to read it," Diaz said.

Diaz said administrators violated a clause in the communication and privacy practices where sensitive topics, such as potential changes in placement, should not have been discussed around the teen.

"The school, they need to be held accountable for their wrongdoing," she said. "They have many different cases."

IEP violation accusations

In wake of the tragedy, other parents came forward at an Elizabeth Board of Education meeting this week with their own stories and claims of the district's history of violating IEPs.

Maria Lorenz said she took both of her sons out of the school system after repeated IEP violations.

"One of my children was born with a heart condition, and the gym teacher didn't read his IEP and he had him doing exercises that were accelerating his heart," she said.

Diaz demanded accountability from the board, speaking publicly about her son's death for the first time.

"It is so hard to even breathe, eat, sleep, think, have a normal life every day, knowing that my child is forever gone," she said.

She added, "If it was your child, will you let this happen to them?"

Kaivan Shroff, an attorney and senior advisor for the Institute of Education, told CBS News New York many IEPs focus often on avoiding specific triggers for students.

"These are not guidelines for teachers in schools to follow. They are legally required plans that the school must adhere to," he said.

School district's response

Diaz has obtained a lawyer and said she's planning to take legal action against the district.

While not specifically addressing allegations of IEP violations, a spokesperson for the Elizabeth School District told CBS News New York in a statement: "The loss of even one child is one too many. Since this matter is under criminal investigation for actions unrelated to the district, the district cannot comment further."

According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Daniel's father, identified as Steven Spencer, was charged in the case with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to properly secure a firearm.

Sources tell CBS News New York Daniel used his father's firearm to end his life.