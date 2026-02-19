N.J. high school principal threatened discipline against students taking part in ICE protest, students say

Tensions are high in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where some families say the school board is ignoring their concerns about increased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the community.

At a heated meeting on Thursday night, community members called out administrators by name and demanded action.

Accusations made against Elizabeth High School principal

While the frustrations are district-wide, a large portion of the complaints surround Elizabeth High School, where students allege the principal threatened discipline against students who joined a demonstration against ICE earlier this month.

"It got really bad when the kids wanted to protest against ICE. My daughter was telling me that they were making posters, at their own time, at the lunch. They weren't interrupting anybody. They were doing it in their own space and that he started threatening them, telling them that ICE was going to come and get them," one parent said.

There is no verified video or audio of those alleged comments, and a district spokesperson told CBS News New York's Naomi Ruchim no students were disciplined and no such threats were made.

"Those that are spreading rumors or half-truths or mistruths are only exacerbating the nervousness within the community," Elizabeth Public Schools spokesperson Pat Politano said.

He also said the district does have a clear policy regarding ICE agents.

"No ICE agent, no federal agent is allowed to enter any one of our schools without a judicial warrant signed by a federal judge," Politano said.

Parents left with more questions than answers

After an hour of public comment, current parents and former students left the Elizabeth Public Schools board meeting frustrated and demanding more.

Parents said there's little to no clear protocol on how schools are protecting students -- and their families -- from ICE agents who many have witnessed in their community.

"Complicity doesn't always wear a ski mask or a badge, but they sit up here and they have plaques that say board of education president and superintendent of schools. You guys are just as complicit as the next," former student Diana Tabor said.

Parents say they will continue pushing for action.

"I'm asking for the board to step up and do something about it," Paola Aleman said.

"I would like to see guidelines. I would like to see protocols. I would like them to invite the community and tell them exactly what the steps are, what the teachers and the principals are responsible for," a parent said.

Though families are at odds with administrators in Elizabeth, both sides agree that tensions and fear are at an all-time high.