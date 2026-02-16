Video shows 2 men detained by ICE agents near New Jersey church

Two men were detained Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents near a church in Union City, New Jersey.

Parish leaders say the men were just about to head inside Cristiana Dios De Amor Church on 19th Street to attend services.

Two men were taken into custody by ICE agents near a Union City, New Jersey, church on Feb. 15, 2026. Laura Nolasco

Resident Laura Nolasco captured the arrests on video.

"I see everyone recording, so I'm like let me record just in case something happens," Nolasco said.

DHS identifies the men

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said ICE did not target or raid the church, adding, "This type of garbage is contributing to our officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them."

DHS said the agents were conducting targeted surveillance for more than a mile before the stop and arrested El Salvadoran Emilio Ruiz-Esquivel, who was issued a final order of removal after failing to show up for his immigration hearing.

The other man, Oscar Leonel Telong Gonzalez, is a Guatemalan who entered the U.S. illegally, DHS said.

Rep. Menendez calls immigration enforcement "outrageous"

Congressman Robert Menendez Jr., who serves the district, said the majority of ICE arrests have been taking place at scheduled check-ins and court hearings.

"The fact that this happened yesterday outside of church is outrageous and should enrage every single American," Menendez said. "With respect to places of worship, as you know these used to be off-limits for immigration enforcement under prior administrations."

The DHS spokesperson urged those in the U.S. illegally to take advantage of an offer of, "$2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now."

Menendez said he's working with the community to make sure the people in his district know their rights when it comes to ICE.

ICE enforcement upsets church parishioners

The arrest, though peaceful, still had Mercedes Cruz, the pastor's wife, in tears.

"It's very hard ... very hard ... it's good guys," Cruz said.

She said the two men have been here for about a decade and lead a Bible study class for teens. Their cars has since been moved to a church spot. Miguel Flores, the pastor's son, said members of the congregation were scared.

"The members, from what I know, were crying and praying, and we are still praying for them because there is a God out there that is going to take care of this," Flores said. "I am sorry, look, the only thing I tell you ... it hurts my heart."