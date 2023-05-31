Elizabeth Police investigating deadly shooting; no arrests
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police in Elizabeth are investigating a deadly shooting.
Crime scene investigators took photos and placed evidence markers in front of Bridgestone Hose Power on Wednesday.
Witnesses say the victim was shot after he walked out of a building in an industrial area.
Police are checking surveillance footage from neighboring businesses.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.