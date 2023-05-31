Watch CBS News
Elizabeth Police investigating deadly shooting; no arrests

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police in Elizabeth are investigating a deadly shooting.

Crime scene investigators took photos and placed evidence markers in front of Bridgestone Hose Power on Wednesday.

Witnesses say the victim was shot after he walked out of a building in an industrial area.

Police are checking surveillance footage from neighboring businesses.

No arrests have been made.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:11 PM

