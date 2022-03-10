Raymond Silva arrested after allegedly attacking, robbing 91-year-old man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in an attack on an elderly man in Brooklyn.
It happened early Monday morning in Midwood.
Surveillance video shows the 91-year-old victim taking a seat on a front stoop.
Police say a stranger then approached him and asked for money before hitting him in the head with a cane.
The victim fought back with his own cane before the suspect took off with just $4.
The victim needed stitches over one of his eyes.
Raymond Silva, 45, is now charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
