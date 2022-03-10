Watch CBS News

Raymond Silva arrested after allegedly attacking, robbing 91-year-old man in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in an attack on an elderly man in Brooklyn.

It happened early Monday morning in Midwood.

Surveillance video shows the 91-year-old victim taking a seat on a front stoop.

Police say a stranger then approached him and asked for money before hitting him in the head with a cane.

The victim fought back with his own cane before the suspect took off with just $4.

The victim needed stitches over one of his eyes.

Raymond Silva, 45, is now charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

