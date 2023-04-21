Eid al-Fitr block party a celebration of prayer, family and food in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which comes at the end of Ramadan and a month of fasting.

There are plenty of festivities in Paterson, which is home to New Jersey's largest Muslim population.

Friday, the city hosted a block party with rides, face painting and lots of fun activities for the kids to celebrate one of Islam's most important holidays.

"The month is about focusing on what matters most to you, your family, your friends, your health and putting everything into perspective," said Mo Hindi. "Just like any other major holiday, where people want to dress their best, look their best and have the best time that they can."

Aleese Hindi fasted with her family from dawn to dusk during the holy month, so Friday was a big day.

"I colored and I did a glitter tattoo ... I ate breakfast!" said Aleese.

Important parts of the celebration involve prayer, family and of course food. Nablus Bakery is one of the more popular places in Paterson.

"Our biggest seller is knafeh. It's a layer of dough with cheese under it covered with a honey-based syrup," said Lath Abedrabbo. "It's best served hot. That is the most popular we have, that is like a traditional dish back at home."

"We wake up in the morning, we dress up nice, we're supposed to dress up nice, we go to the mosque," said Heather Abouelnaja.

"It's important for our culture and faith so we can soon carry it on to our future generations and kids and bring awareness to our culture," said Leila Albouelnaja, of West Orange.

So to all who celebrate, Eid Mubarak!