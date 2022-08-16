Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in New York for closer look at learning programs

NEW YORK - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit summer learning programs in Brooklyn and Queens for roundtable discussions with parents and students.

At 10 a.m., Cardona will be joined by Rep. Grace Meng at PS 7 in Elmhurst.

At 2 p.m., Cardona and Rep. Nydia Velasquez will visit PS 89 in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

He also appeared on CBS Mornings, to discuss the nationwide teacher shortage.