Rare rabbits, 60 chickens among the animals found living in horrendous conditions in N.J. home, police say

Police rescued more than 100 animals from a home in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Investigators say dogs, rabbits, pigeons, birds, and more were being kept in horrifying conditions inside a home on Stony Road West, police said.

Officials say more than 100 animals were rescued from deplorable conditions at a home in Edison, New Jersey, on Nov. 9, 2025. CBS News New York

The animals, including 60 chickens, were taken to Edison's animal shelter.

"It was an appalling, really. When we went in, some of them were free roaming and there was about two inches of poop on the ground, so they were running around, eating feces and anything they can find," said Tina Pasukinski, the facility's manager.

"Many were in cages, pens. Cages throughout the house, upstairs, downstairs, the basement [were] full. You had chickens running wild," Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan added.

1 person charged with animal cruelty

Bryan added officers were called to the now-condemned house, in which heavy equipment was seen outside, because one of the two men living here was having a medical issue.

"There's an issue going on. It's hoarding animals like this that got out of control. It doesn't look like they were raising animals for profit or using the chickens for eggs," Bryan said.

Police said one person was charged with third-degree animal cruelty, because animal carcasses were also found in the house.

Rabbits discovered are rare

The rabbits found at the house were like ones one would see at a pet expo.

"They're English angoras, French angoras, Jersey woolies and lion heads," Pasukinski said.

Officials said most of the bunnies are free roaming and may be pregnant.

Authorities said all of the chickens -- many of them show chickens -- are staying at a New Jersey farm.

Authorities said a veterinarian was to examine all of the animals, that they would be be groomed for free, and that some may be available for adoption.