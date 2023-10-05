33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade will go on as planned

33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade will go on as planned

NEW YORK -- A Halloween dog parade in the East Village is now back on.

Last week, organizers announced the parade would be canceled because of complications with permits and rising costs.

Organizers for Tompkins Square Park Dog Run and Get Joy, a dog wellness company, partnered up to save the event.

The parade will be held on Oct. 21.