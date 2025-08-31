East Village shooting investigation after 3 shot at NYCHA complex, NYPD says

At least three people were shot inside a public housing building in New York City's East Village, according to police.

The NYPD said Sunday it responded overnight to a shooting at the Lillian Wald NYCHA complex in Manhattan's Alphabet City neighborhood.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on East 6th Street near Avenue D.

One person was shot multiple times, a second was shot in the groin and a third was shot at least once, police said.

The three were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, officials said.

Police said so far no arrests have been made and they do not have a description of a suspect at this time.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.

contributed to this report.