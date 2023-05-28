Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man arrested after deadly knife fight in East Village

NEW YORK -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly knife fight in the East Village

According to police, the suspect and another man got into an argument and attacked each other Saturday night. 

It happened just after 10 p.m. on East 10th Street between Avenues B and C. 

Michael Gillegbower, 31, was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead.   

The man in custody was being treated for stab wounds at Bellevue Hospital. Police did not immediately release his name. 

