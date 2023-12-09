Police seek man accused of breaking into East Village apartment, trying to get into bed with sleeping woman

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect in a sexually motivated burglary in the East Village.

Investigators say the suspect broke into an apartment on East 11th Street and Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, he allegedly tried to get into bed with a 23-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

Police say the woman woke up, and the suspect took off.

The woman was not injured.

