Police seek man accused of breaking into East Village apartment, trying to get into bed with sleeping woman

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect in a sexually motivated burglary in the East Village.

Investigators say the suspect broke into an apartment on East 11th Street and Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, he allegedly tried to get into bed with a 23-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

Police say the woman woke up, and the suspect took off.

The woman was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on December 9, 2023 / 9:32 PM EST

