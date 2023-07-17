Watch CBS News
1 injured in East Side high-rise fire

NEW YORK -- A high-rise fire on the East Side of Manhattan sent smoke into the sky Sunday evening.

Flames could be seen on the roof of a building on Sutton Place between East 54th and 55th streets.

We're told it started in an elevator machinery room.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 10:57 PM

