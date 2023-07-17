1 injured in East Side high-rise fire
NEW YORK -- A high-rise fire on the East Side of Manhattan sent smoke into the sky Sunday evening.
Flames could be seen on the roof of a building on Sutton Place between East 54th and 55th streets.
We're told it started in an elevator machinery room.
One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
