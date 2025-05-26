Watch CBS News
Long Island homeowner finds body in backyard swimming pool

A Long Island homeowner found a body in his backyard swimming pool as he was opening it for the season Sunday afternoon.

The East Shoreham man rolled back the cover and made the shocking discovery.

Suffolk County Police are investigating and say an autopsy is needed to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death. 

Neighbors are trying to make sense of it.

"It's just so disturbing. You take your pool cover off and... I mean, what if there was young children around or the poor family?" neighbor Sharon Healey said.

"I don't know why somebody would try to get under the cover, you know? I mean, it just is not a smart thing to do," neighbor Peter Gawrelek said.

Investigators are working to determine if there's a connection to another mystery that led to a manhunt last fall in the same neighborhood.

Matthew Zoll, 23, was wanted in connection to the stabbing death of his father, Joseph Zoll, in nearby Rocky Point. Police searched the area for weeks, but Matthew Zoll was never found.

