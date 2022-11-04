Long Island student finds blade in Halloween candy

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. -- Police say a Long Island student found a blade in a piece of Halloween candy.

Suffolk County Police tweeted a photo of a Three Musketeers with the blade inside.

The SCPD is reminding parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after a student at an East Setauket junior high school found a blade in her candy.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2YlhGhbHVp — Suffolk County Police Department (@SCPDHq) November 4, 2022

They said a student at an East Setauket junior high school found it in her candy.

Police issued a warning to parents and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.