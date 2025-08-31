2 boats involved in crash on NYC's East River, at least 5 people injured

The New York City Police Department is investigating a crash involving two boats on the East River that injured at least five people.

The collision happened at around 2 p.m. on Sunday near the FDR Drive, between 23rd and 25th streets.

Here's what happened

Officials said the Cabana, a party boat, was one the two vessel involved. Its manager told CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo that roughly 300 people were on the boat when it collided with a private boat called the Let's Live II.

The manager of the Cabana said the impact broke a window and shattered part of another window. A photo obtained by CBS News New York shows a huge gash running across the front of the Let's Live II.

A private vessel known as the Let's Live II appeared to suffer damage after colliding with a party boat on the East River off of Manhattan on Aug. 31, 2025. CBS News New York

According to the NYPD, Let's Live II was going east on the river when it collided with the party boat, before fleeing the scene heading south. The U.S. Coast Guard said it is in contact with the owner of the private vessel, adding the owner admitted the boat was operating on autopilot at the time of the crash.

Officials say three people on the Cabana were taken to the hospital, and two people on the Let's Live II sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. All injuries are said to be minor.

CBS News New York spoke to people who bought a ticket for the party boat on Sunday night, but they said they were unaware of the crash, adding they were just told they had to switch vessels for their event.

"It's definitely a bit of a concern, but it wouldn't be going ahead if it wasn't safe, so I feel comfortable in that," Charlotte Bendkowski said.

"I guess I'm glad that we are changing to another boat, you know what I mean? At least they figured it out and they want to get us to a good one, rather than getting on one that was in the crash," Sophia Scarsi added.