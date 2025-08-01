Police investigating deadly stabbing inside Brooklyn deli

Police are investigating a disturbing altercation at a Brooklyn deli that led to a worker being stabbed to death.

Officers responded to the New York Deli and Mini Market at the corner of Hegeman and Van Siclen avenues in East New York just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Suspect was irate, tried to go behind counter, sources say

As police continue to piece together what exactly led to the stabbing, police sources tell CBS News New York the unidentified suspect in this case was acting irate when he entered the shop, yelling for no apparent reason.

At one point, police sources say he attempted to go behind the counter, and that's when he attacked worker Diego Sandoval-Nava.

Officers found the 33-year-old victim at the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time.

Stabbing raises concerns about deli security

Sandoval-Nava's friends and colleagues were overcome with grief Friday night.

"He would help other people outside, making sure they were doing OK, like feeding them, feed them food or something," a friend named Andy said.

"Workers here, they'll be friendly with the people in the neighborhood, so it's definitely a surprise," Shakeima Clemente said.

This fatal stabbing is the latest in a series of incidents raising concerns over security at the city's delis and bodegas.

"They know who the person is, they're on his heels, and believe me, he will be caught and he will put in jail," said Fernando Mateo, with the United Bodegas of America.