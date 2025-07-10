Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured in East Harlem shooting

By
Alecia Reid
Alecia Reid
Reporter, CBS New York
Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.
Read Full Bio
Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

3 shot in East Harlem
3 shot in East Harlem 01:43

Three people were injured in a shooting in East Harlem on Thursday night.

It happened on East 122nd Street between Third and Lexington avenues just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses say a barbecue was underway when six to seven gunshots rang out, sending people running for cover.

Police say two men, ages 33 and 36, were both shot in the leg, and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the ankle.

Witnesses say the woman was walking by with her husband and young child at the time.

After the shooting, witnesses say members of the FDNY applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and the child was checked for injuries.

"A little girl, she was crying, and the captain of the fire department, he was checking her hair just in case she was crying from a bullet that touched her or whatever. But it's not. She was OK, thank God," witness Andre Hildalgo said.

All three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses saw at least one man running toward Second Avenue. Police have not released a description of a suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Alecia Reid

Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.