3 injured in East Harlem shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting in East Harlem on Thursday night.

It happened on East 122nd Street between Third and Lexington avenues just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses say a barbecue was underway when six to seven gunshots rang out, sending people running for cover.

Police say two men, ages 33 and 36, were both shot in the leg, and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the ankle.

Witnesses say the woman was walking by with her husband and young child at the time.

After the shooting, witnesses say members of the FDNY applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and the child was checked for injuries.

"A little girl, she was crying, and the captain of the fire department, he was checking her hair just in case she was crying from a bullet that touched her or whatever. But it's not. She was OK, thank God," witness Andre Hildalgo said.

All three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses saw at least one man running toward Second Avenue. Police have not released a description of a suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.