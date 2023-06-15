3 injured, 1 seriously, in East Harlem car crash
NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt in a car crash in East Harlem on Thursday.
It appears a silver SUV wound up on the sidewalk at First Avenue and East 105th Street, and an ambulance had damage to its front end.
Police say the drivers remained at the scene and no criminality is suspected at this time.
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two others had minor injuries.
