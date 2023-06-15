Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured, 1 seriously, in East Harlem car crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3 hurt in East Harlem car crash
3 hurt in East Harlem car crash 00:25

NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt in a car crash in East Harlem on Thursday.

It appears a silver SUV wound up on the sidewalk at First Avenue and East 105th Street, and an ambulance had damage to its front end.

Police say the drivers remained at the scene and no criminality is suspected at this time.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two others had minor injuries.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 6:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.