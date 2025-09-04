18-year-old facing federal charges in fatal shooting of bystander in East Harlem

An 18-year-old man is facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander in East Harlem.

It happened on Aug. 27 near East 110th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say Faisil McCants fired 15 rounds from a machine gun during an alleged robbery.

Robin Wright, 69, was struck by a stray bullet and taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Suspect allegedly stole backpack of marijuana, fired shots during chase

According to a criminal complaint, McCants and two other individuals approached a man who was sleeping in a lawn chair in front of a deli at the corner of East 109th Street and Madison Avenue.

The three suspects allegedly asked the man if he sold weed, then grabbed his backpack, which contained marijuana, and ran off.

The man ran after the suspects, and during the chase, McCants pulled out a gun and began firing in the individual's direction, the criminal complaint says.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video, and 15 shell casings were recovered at the scene, police say.

18-year-old charged with murder, robbery

Wright was walking down the sidewalk with her friend Juanita Arnold when the shots rang out.

"We were not even in the presence of these people. All we know is that we saw them running that way, and that was it," Arnold said on Aug. 27. "And the next thing you know, the gunshots went off. The next thing I know, my friend is laying on the ground, bleeding from the side of her mouth."

McCants was arrested Thursday and faces a number of charges, including murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday.

No other arrests have been made at this time.