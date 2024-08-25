Armed man in East Harlem shot, killed by police after 911 calls reported person with gun, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- New York City police officers shot and killed a man in East Harlem after getting multiple 911 calls from people concerned about a man with a gun in the neighborhood.

ShotSpotter activations and the calls prompted a large police presence along Third Avenue by East 103rd Street overnight, police said.

Officers ordered man to drop gun "numerous" times

Officers said they found a 62-year-old man with a gun in his hand near 1875 Third Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officers ordered him to drop the gun multiple times, but he did not, according to NYPD. Two officers then opened fire and shot him, police said.

"The officers gave numerous commands, verbally, to drop the gun, which the male did not comply. The two officers discharged their firearms, striking the male. The officers immediately requested EMS and performed CPR. The male was removed to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased. A gun was recovered at the scene and there are no outstanding perpetrators at this time," said NYPD Chief of Housing Martine Materasso.

NYPD shared a picture of the gun that was recovered at the scene on X.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one else was hurt.