Watch CBS News

Police: 4 suspects steal over $90,000 worth of bags from Long Island store

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

4 accused of stealing over $90k worth of Balenciaga bags 00:33

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- Four suspects were busted after police say they ripped off a high-end retail store on Long Island.

Surveillance video shows them stealing more than $90,000 worth of Balenciaga bags from a store in East Hampton in March.

Police say one of the suspects asked a store employee to check if they had a shoe in a particular size. When she went to retrieve the shoes, the other suspects rushed into the store.

The four suspects from Newark, New Jersey, face grand larceny charges, and one person is still on the run.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 11:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.