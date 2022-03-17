Police: 4 suspects steal over $90,000 worth of bags from Long Island store

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- Four suspects were busted after police say they ripped off a high-end retail store on Long Island.

Surveillance video shows them stealing more than $90,000 worth of Balenciaga bags from a store in East Hampton in March.

Police say one of the suspects asked a store employee to check if they had a shoe in a particular size. When she went to retrieve the shoes, the other suspects rushed into the store.

The four suspects from Newark, New Jersey, face grand larceny charges, and one person is still on the run.