Early Voting period begins Saturday across New York and New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Election Day is less than two weeks away, and Early Voting kicks off Saturday in New York and New Jersey. 

Voters will be able to cast their ballots from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. 

Early Voting locations are often different than Election Day sites, and their hours vary each day. 

CLICK HERE to find your Early Voting site in New York, or HERE for New Jersey.

Also take a look at our Tri-State Area Voting Guide for what you need to know before hitting the polls.

October 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

