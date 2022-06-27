Early voting ends for New York primaries

NEW YORK -- Sunday was the last day of early voting in New York.

The Board of Elections estimates over 86,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots over the past nine days.

June Primary Early Voting Complete!

Manhattan - 29,205

Bronx - 10,045

Brooklyn – 25,644

Queens - 17,157

Staten Island – 4,839

Total Early Voting Check-Ins 86,890

*Unofficial & Cumulative

Polls Open Tues 6/28 from 6am to 9pm

Find your poll site at https://t.co/I4TNpgInSR — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 26, 2022

In the race for governor, Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Congressman Lee Zeldin are facing off for the Republican nomination.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is running against Congressman Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Primary Day is on Tuesday, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There is a second primary in August.

CLICK HERE for our voter guide.