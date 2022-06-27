Early voting ends for New York primaries
NEW YORK -- Sunday was the last day of early voting in New York.
The Board of Elections estimates over 86,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots over the past nine days.
In the race for governor, Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Congressman Lee Zeldin are facing off for the Republican nomination.
On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is running against Congressman Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate
Primary Day is on Tuesday, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There is a second primary in August.
