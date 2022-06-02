Watch CBS News
New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for June 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the June primary elections. 

The primaries include the races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly. 

Early voting for the elections begins June 18 and Election Day is June 28.

See below for other key deadlines:

June 3 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.

June 7 - CBS2 hosts debate between Democratic candidates in New York governor race.

June 8 - Last day to request a change of address on your voter registration.

June 13 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.

CBS2 will also host a debate between the Republican contenders in New York governor race.

June 18 - June 26 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.

June 28 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day.

June 2, 2022

