Watch CBS News
Local News

E-bike battery certification enforcement begins for New York City retailers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16
E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16 00:51

NEW YORK -- Enforcement began Saturday for e-bike battery certification at all retail spots in New York City.

Any mobility device using a lithium-ion battery must now show that compliance standards have been met.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is teaming up with the FDNY to share data for enforcement.

The fire department hopes the new law will help cut down on fires.

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused 175 fires resulting in 14 deaths.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.