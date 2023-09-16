E-bike battery certification enforcement begins for New York City retailers

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16

NEW YORK -- Enforcement began Saturday for e-bike battery certification at all retail spots in New York City.

Any mobility device using a lithium-ion battery must now show that compliance standards have been met.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is teaming up with the FDNY to share data for enforcement.

The fire department hopes the new law will help cut down on fires.

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused 175 fires resulting in 14 deaths.