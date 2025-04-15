Strome scores 3 times as Capitals beat Islanders 3-1

Dylan Strome scored three times, and Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night.

It was Strome's third career hat trick. Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Washington, which had dropped two in a row.

Hudson Fasching scored in the third period for New York, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots.

The Islanders have dropped four of five going into their season finale at Columbus on Thursday night. They will miss the playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

The Capitals are preparing for the playoffs after winning the Metropolitan Division.

Strome completed the hat trick at 18:49 of the third period with an empty-net goal.

Takeaways

Capitals: Martin Fehervary left in the first period after blocking a Bo Horvat wrist shot with the inside of his left foot. He later returned — a positive sign for Washington, which can't afford to lose another defenseman ahead of the playoffs.

Islanders: Veteran forward Matt Martin was an alternate captain for the first time in his career with New York. It was likely his final home game with the Islanders after spending 14 of his 16 NHL seasons with the team.

Key moment

Lindgren made two critical stops on Pierre Engvall and Noah Dobson at 14:53 of the first period during an Islanders power play.

Key stat

Washington star Alex Ovechkin recorded his 28th assist this season and No. 726 for his career — part of a milestone season in which he surpassed Wayne Gretzky atop the NHL's career goals list.

Up next

The Capitals close out the regular season on Thursday at Pittsburgh. The Islanders finish their season against the Blue Jackets.