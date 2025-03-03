New Jersey man accused of robbing 14 Dunkin' locations

A New Jersey man stole more than $18,000 from over a dozen Dunkin' locations across the state, according to police.

Hackensack Police arrested Enajaim E. Bowman of Newark in connection with overnight incidents at 15 Dunkin' locations in four New Jersey counties from Dec. 2024 to Jan. 2025.

Bowman, 24, is accused of stealing $18,267.16 in cash, $140 in Dunkin' gift cards, and causing $10,000 in damage to the restaurants during that span.

Police said surveillance footage showed a lone male prying locked doors and windows at 14 Dunkin' locations. Once inside, he allegedly targeted cash registers, safes and managers' offices. Footage showed him unsuccessfully trying to break into a 15th Dunkin', according to police.

Police said Bowman turned himself in on Feb. 25 after being charged with 14 counts of third degree burglary and one count of attempted burglary. He also faces charges for theft and criminal mischief.

Which New Jersey Dunkin' locations were burglarized?

New Jersey police charged Bowman in connection with these 15 incidents at Dunkin' locations across Bergen County, Middlesex County, Morris County and Union County:

December 13, 2024, 12:56 a.m., Dunkin', 691 US-1, Edison, NJ; $500 damage.

December 13, 2024, 1:09 a.m., Dunkin', 490 US-1, Edison, NJ; $750 stolen; $500 damage.

December 13, 2024, 1:41 a.m., Dunkin', 1790 Lincoln Highway, Edison, NJ; $2,500 stolen; $600 damage.

December 13, 2024, 2:11 a.m., Dunkin', 1704 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, NJ; $1,525 stolen; $500 damage.

December 21, 2024, 1:36 a.m., Dunkin', 380 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ; $1,990.44 stolen.

December 21, 2024, 1:59 a.m., Dunkin', 150 Passaic Street, Hackensack, NJ; $800 stolen, $140 in gift cards; $1,350 damage.

December 21, 2024, 3:15 a.m., Dunkin', 25 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ; $1,770 stolen.

December 21, 2024, 3:41 a.m., Dunkin', 137 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ; $2,988.07 stolen.

January 17, 2025, 1:00 a.m., Dunkin', 10 Ashwood Avenue, Summit, NJ; $2,200 damage.

January 17, 2025, 2:22 a.m., Dunkin', 118 Main Street, Chatham, NJ; $795 stolen; $2,750 damage.

January 17, 2025, 3:00 a.m., Dunkin', 176 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park, NJ; $700 stolen; $600 damage.

January 17, 2025, 3:45 a.m., Dunkin', 329 Route 10 East, East Hanover, NJ; $1,985.65 stolen.

January 19, 2025, 1:14 a.m., Dunkin', 60 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ; $1,465 stolen.

January 19, 2025, 1:43 a.m., Dunkin', 130 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ; attempted burglary, which was unsuccessful.

January 19, 2025, 2:05 a.m., Dunkin', 636 Westwood Avenue, River Vale, NJ; $858 stolen; $1,000 damage.