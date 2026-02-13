New Jersey police drone video shows runaway child in dense woods

Video from a New Jersey police department's drone helped officers rescue a missing child in dense woods amid severely cold weather.

The Ocean Township Police Department said it deployed its new unmanned drone Thursday over an area along Oyster Creek after a runaway juvenile was reported earlier that evening.

"Recognizing the potential risks involved, particularly given the rapidly dropping temperatures, officers immediately mobilized and established a coordinated, methodical search of the surrounding area," the department in Ocean County said in a Facebook post.

Video from the drone's thermal camera shows two individuals in the woods, where police said officers located the missing child.

Ocean Township police used a drone to locate a missing juvenile in the woods on Feb. 12, 2026. Ocean Township Police Department

The department said the drone played a crucial role in narrowing the search area before the juvenile wound up in any more danger.

"Given the frigid conditions and heavy wooded terrain, the integration of technology played a critical role in preventing what could have escalated into a serious or potentially life-threatening situation," the department's post said.

The Ocean Township Police Department said its drone was part of an emergency management grant. It said it has three FAA-licensed pilots on staff, allowing the drone to be deployed whenever it is needed.