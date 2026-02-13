Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey police drone video shows runaway child in dense woods

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Video from a New Jersey police department's drone helped officers rescue a missing child in dense woods amid severely cold weather. 

The Ocean Township Police Department said it deployed its new unmanned drone Thursday over an area along Oyster Creek after a runaway juvenile was reported earlier that evening. 

"Recognizing the potential risks involved, particularly given the rapidly dropping temperatures, officers immediately mobilized and established a coordinated, methodical search of the surrounding area," the department in Ocean County said in a Facebook post

Video from the drone's thermal camera shows two individuals in the woods, where police said officers located the missing child.

ocean-nj-police-find-lost-child-hi-res-still-10-12-1318.jpg
Ocean Township police used a drone to locate a missing juvenile in the woods on Feb. 12, 2026.  Ocean Township Police Department

The department said the drone played a crucial role in narrowing the search area before the juvenile wound up in any more danger. 

"Given the frigid conditions and heavy wooded terrain, the integration of technology played a critical role in preventing what could have escalated into a serious or potentially life-threatening situation," the department's post said. 

The Ocean Township Police Department said its drone was part of an emergency management grant. It said it has three FAA-licensed pilots on staff, allowing the drone to be deployed whenever it is needed.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue