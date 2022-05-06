Dramatic video: New Jersey police rescue woman from car submerged in Delaware River
GLOUCESTER, N.J. -- A dramatic water rescue was caught on video in New Jersey.
Body camera video shows Gloucester City police officers jumping into the Delaware River last month to rescue a woman from a submerged car.
The car plunged off a pier and ended upside down in the water.
Three officers were able to reach the woman and pull her out, and Good Samaritans on a boat nearby helped from her to an ambulance.
She is expected to recover.
It's unclear how the car ended up in the water.
