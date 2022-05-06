Dramatic video: New Jersey police rescue woman from car submerged in Delaware River

N.J. police rescue woman in car submerged in Delaware River

N.J. police rescue woman in car submerged in Delaware River

N.J. police rescue woman in car submerged in Delaware River

GLOUCESTER, N.J. -- A dramatic water rescue was caught on video in New Jersey.

Body camera video shows Gloucester City police officers jumping into the Delaware River last month to rescue a woman from a submerged car.

The car plunged off a pier and ended upside down in the water.

Three officers were able to reach the woman and pull her out, and Good Samaritans on a boat nearby helped from her to an ambulance.

She is expected to recover.

It's unclear how the car ended up in the water.