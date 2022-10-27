Dozens of New Jersey PNC Bank customers report fraud from widespread ATM scheme

Dozens of PNC Bank customers in New Jersey fall victim to fraud

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Dozens of New Jersey PNC Bank customers have fallen victim to an ATM fraud scheme.

"I was checking my account online, and I saw a withdrawal of $380, and I'm like 'Wait, I didn't do that,'" said Maryella Crea, of South Brunswick.

At that moment, Crea knew something was wrong. She went to a PNC branch in Dayton to clear things up.

"The teller said to me 'What's going on?' I said, 'Well, $380.' She goes 'Oh no, not you too,'" said Crea

Milan Brkal was also a victim of fraud.

"It's very frustrating. You know, people take advantage of other people," Brkal, of South Brunswick, told CBS2's Nick Caloway.

According to police, it appears criminals used skimming devices to steal information from customers' bank cards at various PNC Banks.

"They're able to load that information onto counterfeit cards and take that money out at standalone PNC ATMs throughout the state," said South Brunswick Police Det. Sgt. Tim Hoover, who believes the scheme is widespread.

Law enforcement in at least six counties reported similar crimes. The dollar amounts are similar, typically $300 to $400. The number of victims is in the dozens and climbing by the day.

"We had to open a whole bunch of new accounts and it's a big problem," said Crea.

It's a massive problem for Crea and others in a fixed income. The bank reimbursed her money, but in the meantime she had to borrow cash from her grandson to pay bills.

"My money is limited. I really don't have much in the savings account. So it was hard," she said.

Police said PNC customers should immediately check their account statements and report fraudulent activity to the bank and police.

A PNC Bank spokesperson told CBS2: