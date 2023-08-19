Early morning storms bring down trees across Tri-State Area

1 hurt on Long Island, 2 hurt in Westchester County by downed trees

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Early morning storms caused damage across the Tri-State Area on Friday.

On Long Island, a tree fell on a home on Wakefield Avenue in Port Washington.

Police say an 89-year-old woman was pinned underneath the tree in her backyard. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for severe trauma.

In New Rochelle, two women were treated for minor injuries after a tree fell on a fence, across a sidewalk and onto a parked car on Pelham Road.

In New Jersey, multiple utility poles went down, leaving dozens of residents without power.

PSE&G crews responded to the downed lines around 11 a.m. on East Seventh Street and Leland Avenue in Plainfield.

A massive tree also had to be cut up and taken away.

Traffic in the area was diverted during the cleanup.