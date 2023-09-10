Watch CBS News
Volunteers make Rosh Hashanah packages for adults unable to leave their homes

Rosh Hashanah packages delivered across Manhattan, Westchester County
Rosh Hashanah packages delivered across Manhattan, Westchester County 00:37

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of adults who are unable to leave their homes will now be able to celebrate the upcoming Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah thanks to an effort from the nonprofit DOROT, based on the Upper West Side.

Volunteers put together packages for the holiday, which marks the start of the Jewish new year.

"It gives volunteers the opportunity to do something good in the community, and it's the way that we're able to bring the generations together and be able to provide a sense of belonging for many older adults who are oftentimes forgotten," said DOROT executive director Mark Meridy.

The packages are filled with traditional food and holiday items. They will be delivered to more than 500 people.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 6:56 PM

