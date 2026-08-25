NYC's Empire State Building to pay tribute to Dolly Parton with pink lights

New York City's Empire State Building will pay tribute to music legend Dolly Parton Tuesday night.

Parton, 80, died Tuesday in Nashville, her family announced.

From 9:25 p.m. to 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night, the Empire State Building's tower lights will sparkle in pink in tribute to the icon.

It's just one of several tributes to Parton.

This is truly heartbreaking. Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her. pic.twitter.com/c0NsndLPTq — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 25, 2026

"This is truly heartbreaking. Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote on social media.

"Dolly: A True Original Musical" about her life is coming to Broadway later this year. Following her death, the producers of the show said it would continue to move forward with previews on Dec. 7 at the St. James Theatre, "as was Dolly's wish." The show's official opening night is set for Jan. 19, which would've been the late singer's 81st birthday.

In 1978, Dolly Parton was presented with the Key to the City of New York by Mayor Ed Koch, right on the steps of New York City Hall.



Rest in peace, Dolly. ✨#NYCHistory #Dolly pic.twitter.com/etxok4N6kv — NYC Dept of Records (@nycrecords) August 25, 2026

Parton was previously honored with a key to the city in a City Hall ceremony, back in 1978. Mayor Ed Koch presided.

Parton played New York City's famous Carnegie Hall in 1993.

In 2022, the MTA released limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of her "Diamonds & Rhinestones" greatest hits collection.

President Donald Trump announced flags will be lowered across the country for a week starting Tuesday night.