Dolly Parton musical coming to Broadway with opening night on her birthday

A musical about the life of legendary country artist Dolly Parton is set to come to Broadway in New York City.

"Dolly: A True Original Musical" will take viewers on a journey of the singer's life at the St. James Theatre on West 44th Street. It features music by Parton, including some of her iconic hits and new songs she wrote especially for the musical.

"My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really, and I can't wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I've enjoyed livin' it," Parton said in a statement.

The musical will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. He's also known for working on "Ragtime," "South Pacific," "Oslo" and "Fiddler on the Roof."

Sher said the show will give fans an inside look into the iconic singer's life.

"She's offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words," he said in a statement. "As we prepare to come to Broadway, we're thrilled to show that rhinestones were never her whole story."

Preview performances will begin on Dec. 7. The show's official opening night will take place on Jan. 19, which is Parton's 81st birthday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 10. Fans who sign up on the musical's website and eligible Capital One cardholders will have pre-sale access starting at 10 a.m. July 8 through 10 or until they are sold out.

The musical had its world premiere in 2025 in Nashville, where performances were sold out.