MTA releases Dolly Parton MetroCards
NEW YORK - The MTA is saying hello, Dolly.
The MTA, in partnership with Legacy Recording and Dolly Records, says it will be stocking MetroCard vending machines at four high-traffic subway stations in Manhattan with 50,000 limited-edition MetroCards celebrating the release of the music legend's greatest hits album.
The limited edition cards are on sale now and can be gotten on a first come, first served basis at vending machines at:
- 34th Street/Penn Station
- 34th Street/Herald Square
- Grand Central/42nd Street
- Times Square/42nd Street
