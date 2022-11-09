Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA releases Dolly Parton MetroCards

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - The MTA is saying hello, Dolly. 

The MTA, in partnership with Legacy Recording and Dolly Records, says it will be stocking MetroCard vending machines at four high-traffic subway stations in Manhattan with 50,000 limited-edition MetroCards celebrating the release of the music legend's greatest hits album. 

The limited edition cards are on sale now and can be gotten on a first come, first served basis at vending machines at: 

  • 34th Street/Penn Station
  • 34th Street/Herald Square
  • Grand Central/42nd Street
  • Times Square/42nd Street
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 2:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.