MTA releases Dolly Parton MetroCards

NEW YORK - The MTA is saying hello, Dolly.

The MTA, in partnership with Legacy Recording and Dolly Records, says it will be stocking MetroCard vending machines at four high-traffic subway stations in Manhattan with 50,000 limited-edition MetroCards celebrating the release of the music legend's greatest hits album.

The limited edition cards are on sale now and can be gotten on a first come, first served basis at vending machines at:

34th Street/Penn Station

34th Street/Herald Square

Grand Central/42nd Street

Times Square/42nd Street