At DOGE lawsuit hearing in New York, state attorneys general allege largest data breach in U.S. history

In DOGE lawsuit, states seek to continue blocking access to sensitive data

A federal judge in New York heard arguments Friday as states seek to continue blocking Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records.

More than a dozen states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, are challenging DOGE and the Trump administration's authority.

Attorneys general claim largest data breach in U.S. history

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong claim DOGE is behind the largest data breach in American history.

"We're talking about Social Security numbers, we're talking about banking information, we're talking about addresses, biometric information," Tong said.

As demonstrators chanted and watched, prosecutors claimed the Trump administration unlawfully gave Musk's team access to the Treasury's central payment system.

"We stand together to stop Elon Musk and his army of tech bro-wannabe storm troopers from tearing up the Treasury Department," Tong said.

"No one elected Elon Musk and his minions," James said.

DOJ attorneys say "nothing unlawful about" Treasury access

The group of 19 attorneys general suing DOGE argued, "We are here because the states' bank information has been accessed," "unauthorized actors" had "no lawful reason to do it" and "have been somewhat careless in the way they handled it."

Attorneys for the Justice Department said, "There's nothing unlawful about the Treasury carrying out the priorities of a new administration using special government employees."

When the judge asked about a claim that information was shared outside the Treasury Department, the response was they were performing a forensic analysis and thus far knew "there were emails sent outside Treasury. We do not know content..."

The judge did not issue a decision, but the temporary restraining order remains in place for now.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department's Office of Inspector General said it is auditing security controls for the federal government's payment system.