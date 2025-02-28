Unique therapy dog program in NYC public schools teaches life lessons

A program in New York City public schools is using the power of paws to help students build confidence and compassion.

They may not have diplomas, but the dogs that visit students at M.S. 582 in East Williamsburg are teaching some of life's most important lessons.

Prison dog program inspired organization's founder

Middle school kids are learning from their four-legged classmates and volunteers from A Fair Shake for Youth. The nonprofit says it's the only curriculum-based, instructor-led therapy dog program in New York City Public Schools.

Amy Onderdonk is a veterinarian and best friend of Auggie, a pit bull she brings to teach students about breed discrimination.

"There's so many stereotypes about pit bulls and their aggression issues when in fact, they're just very, very sweet dogs. So kind of teaching kids about stereotyping and not stereotyping breeds of dogs, but also kids and different people," she said.

Audrey Handler founded the organization after volunteering at a prison dog program.

"As I taught the inmates, I watched them change. I saw how they became more confident. That somebody trusted them with something. Something was more important than their own needs. They learned to work with other inmates," she said of her vision to bring the program to public schools.

Students learn trust building, communication skills

The 10-week-long program operates in public schools in underserved areas in the city. Kids learn to give commands, operate puzzles and learn about things like animal shelters and trust building.

"We don't know what these kids come in with every day. We don't know their struggles. We don't know the challenges that they have. So some people look forward to it," said Jeffrey Merced, principal at M.S. 582.

"You learn how you want to approach a person with a dog, like, say 'hello, can I please pet it?'" said 6th grader Noah Vinalez.

Students learn to read body language, observe behavior and improve communication skills.

Some of them even begin to think about their future.

"What if one of us wants to be a veterinarian and we want to learn how to do all these different types of things?" said Azariah Rivera, also in 6th grade.

Program leaders say they've reached close to 3,900 middle school students across 70 organizations and schools to date.

Their studies show that kids experience less stress and more confidence after time spent with a furry friend.

