Man accused of setting dog on fire in Queens arrested

Search continues for man accused of setting dog on fire in Queens

A man accused of dragging a dog down a Queens street then setting it on fire has been arrested.

Police say Isaiah K. Gurley, 29, was taken into custody Monday night and faces multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment and arson.

Video shows man dragging motionless dog down street

The incident happened early Thursday morning in South Ozone Park.

Witnesses told police they saw a man dragging a motionless dog near 128th Street and 116th Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

Police say video shows the man then pouring an accelerant on the dog and igniting it before running away.

The incident caused concern among neighbors in the area over the weekend.

"For someone to have that mentality and to do such a thing is really, really crazy," one person said.

"It is concerning because if they can do it to a dog, maybe they could do it to a human being, too," resident Ganesh Narain said.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said they were working with the NYPD on the case and would perform a necropsy on the dog.

The results of the necropsy have not yet been released.

