Dog fatally shot by NYPD officer after it attacked its owner in Queens

A police officer fatally shot a dog while it was attacking its owner in Queens, the NYPD said.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a dangerous animal just before 9 p.m. Monday on 58th Street in Far Rockaway. An NYPD officer came across a pit bull biting a 28-year-old woman.

The officer fired his gun, striking the dog. Officials said no people were hit. Video from the scene showed multiple police cars in the area.

The woman, who was the dog's owner, had a cut to her arm but is in stable condition. The dog died from its injuries, the NYPD said.

The department is investigating the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.