Doctors now on strike at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens over salary negotiations

ELMHURST, N.Y. -- Doctors are now on strike at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

Roughly 170 resident physicians went on strike at 7 a.m. and are expected to picket into the evening.

The doctors say they brought Queens through the worst of COVID, only to be treated with disrespect and a salary much lower than those who serve wealthier neighborhoods.

While Elmhurst is a public hospital run by New York City Health + Hospitals, the residents are part of a Mount Sinai training program. These doctors claim they are paid $7,000 less each year than nonunionized residents at Mount Sinai's main campus in Manhattan.

During the pandemic, Elmhurst and its physicians were besieged by patients in need of help. Doctors say they stepped up to the plate, only to find out there was a large pay disparity between them and others.

The union representing physicians says it gave Mount Sinai a 10 day notice, and the institution is offering $100 an hour shifts for doctors to fill in.

"It's quite disappointing, honestly, we really thought that somewhere in the midst of us giving the 10-day notice and us meeting with Mount Sinai, we would come to an agreement. So it's actually really disappointing that it's come to this," psychiatry resident Rifa Khan said. "I just came off a 12-hour shift, and prior to that I was out here with the community talking to everyone. So I've been up now 24 hours. Again, we're fighting for what we all know we deserve and what everyone else knows we deserve too, so we just need our employer, Mount Sinai, to step up and do their part."

CBS2 has reached out to Mt Sinai for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

Doctors say the strike will last five days and they are planning to picket until 7 p.m.