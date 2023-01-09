Thousands of New York City nurses on strike over contract negotiations

Thousands of New York City nurses on strike over contract negotiationsget the free app
NEW YORK -- More than 7,000 nurses from two New York City hospitals are now on strike after contract negotiations fell apart overnight.
Talks continued Sunday as two more hospitals -- Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside -- tentatively agreed to deals.
So far, agreements have been reached with a majority of the hospitals under strike warnings.
However, Mount Sinai Hospital, representing approximately 3,625 nurses, and Montefiore Bronx, representing approximately 3,500, have yet to reach a deal.
On the picket line
CBS2's John Dias is outside Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side as the strike begins.
Talks fall apart overnight
Mount Sinai Hospital released a statement overnight, saying the New York State Nurses Association walked away from the bargaining table shortly after 1 a.m.
"NYSNA leadership walked out of negotiations shortly after 1:00AM ET, refusing to accept the exact same 19.1 percent increased wage offer agreed to by eight other hospitals, including two other Mount Sinai Health System campuses, and disregarding the Governor's solution to avoid a strike," the statement read.
A few hours later, Montefiore put out a statement of its own, saying the strike will begin at 6 a.m.
"Despite Montefiore's offer of a 19.1% compounded wage increase - the same offer agreed to at the wealthiest of our peer institutions - and a commitment to create over 170 new nursing positions, and despite a call from Governor Hochul for arbitration, NYSNA's leadership has decided to walk away from the bedsides of their patients. Therefore, at 6AM, NYSNA nurses will be on strike and off the job. We remain committed to seamless and compassionate care, recognizing that the union leadership's decision will spark fear and uncertainty across our community. This is a sad day for New York City," the statement read.
Nurses union says staffing a major sticking point in contract negotiations
In just hours, nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center they say they will walk off the job if they can't reach an agreement on a new contract with their hospitals.
The threat of a work stoppage still looms large.
As early as 6 a.m. on Monday more than 3,600 nurses could walk out at Mount Sinai's main campus. They'd be joined by another 3,500 nurses from Montefiore in the Bronx.
The tense contract talks have left patients and their families feeling anxious.
"They don't need this type of distraction," said Sabrena Geborde, the wife of a patient at Mount Sinai.
Geborde came to Mount Sinai last week with her husband, Troy, who has end stage ALS.
"My husband almost went into cardiac arrest, and when we got here the nurses and doctors did a wonderful job on him," Geborde said.
The potential strike forced their normal hospital to divert patients, which is how they ended up at Mount Sinai.
"That's something that you never expect to have to deal with, and having to think of, deal with that, he's clinging. He's clinging to life as we speak," Geborde said, "and they're saving my husband's life in there and they're inside right now helping him."
In preparation for a strike, Mount Sinai moved babies from the neonatal ICU, and other patients.
At the main campus, nurses were offered a 19.1% pay increase. Hospital negotiators say that same offer was agreed to at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside.
However, the New York State Nurses Association says at issue is not just pay, it's also staffing.
In an effort to avoid a strike, Gov. Kathy Hochul called for binding arbitration, a process which involves a neutral party.
Mount Sinai Health and Montefiore welcomed the proposal, but the nurses union says the governor should respect their federally protected labor and collective bargaining rights, adding they will not give up their fight.
Union head says negotiations will go on as long as necessary Sunday into Monday
We are hours away from the deadline for contract negotiations between New York hospitals and their nurses union.
A deal was reached Sunday for nurses at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside.
But so far, the terms for more than 7,000 other nurses are still unsettled. Those nurses work at the main Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
If there's no deal by 6 a.m. on Monday, nurses say they will walk out.
The sides are certainly in the 11th hour of negotiations. Representatives negotiating inside the main Mount Sinai campus told CBS2 they have made the same offer that they made to West and Morningside, which includes a pay increase of more than 19%.
However, nurses say pay is not the only concern. They want staffing improvements. They say that they have been overworked and that there are not enough nursing positions that have been filled.
"It is an issue that our employers have ignored, made excuses about, and fought us against every time," said Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association. "Our bosses created the understaffing crisis by failing to hire and retain enough forces at our facilities."
Progress was made earlier Sunday with tentative contract agreements at Mount Sinai West and Morningside and those strike notices have been rescinded. It's not clear if there is any sort of deadline on the ongoing talks at the main Mount Sinai campus. A strike there would impact 3,600 nurses and another 3,500 could walk off the job at Montefiore in the Bronx.
Hagans said the talks will continue for as long as necessary. In the interim, ambulances have been diverted and patients have been moved out, and travel nurses have been brought in in advance of the potential walkout at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a statement on Sunday night calling for the contract talks to continue with a potential mediator to try to resolve the issues that still exist.
Mount Sinai "continuing to actively negotiate in good faith"
Mount Sinai West and Morningside reached a tentative agreement with the New York State Nursing Association on Sunday, but Mount Sinai Hospital -- the biggest in the system, representing 3,650 nurses -- has yet to come to a deal.
Mount Sinai Health System released the following statement:
Today, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside reached a settlement, subject to ratification, with NYSNA union leadership and NYSNA has rescinded its strike notice at those sites. This agreement includes the identical 19.1 percent wage increases in agreements that have already been accepted by six other hospitals, and officially ratified by NewYork-Presbyterian and Maimonides.
This exact wage agreement has also been offered to NYSNA with respect to The Mount Sinai Hospital, and we are continuing to actively negotiate in good faith with NYSNA and hope they will accept our offer - which would provide an additional $51,000 in cash compensation for each nurse and $19,500 in medical payment benefits over three years. We hope they will similarly rescind their strike notice at The Mount Sinai Hospital.
Negotiations and emergency actions
Thousands of nurses with the New York State Nurses Association have been fighting for what they call fair wages, safe staffing and better health care benefits since September. Their contracts expired Dec. 31, a strike was authorized and a 10-day notice went out to hospitals.
Mount Sinai is the biggest hospital in the system with 3,600 nurses. They've been preparing for a potential strike this week by moving patients, including babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, to other hospitals, postponing elective surgeries, diverting ambulances and bringing in travel nurses.