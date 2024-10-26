DJ Clark Kent, influential hip hop producer, reportedly dies after battle with colon cancer

NEW YORK - Hip hop producer DJ Clark Kent has died after a battle with colon cancer, according to a post on his official social media account. He was 58.

"It is with deep sadness we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah, and son Antonio," they wrote. "Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three year battle with colon cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone's love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss."

Tributes poured in.

"I have know you since I was 13. Taking the train all the way to Brooklyn just to come practice and DJ with you... I knew you was the right person to be around if I wanted to sharpen my skills," Pete Rock wrote.

"The first man that believed in my voice," MC Lyte wrote.

"My brother is gone, it has been an honor to know him, our talks I will cherish forever, he was one of a kind, and the world has lost a great one," Kid Capri wrote.

"God bless our hero and deepest condolences," wrote Killer Mike.

"The world was just better with u in it," Angie Martinez, who was working on a documentary about Franklin, wrote. "You were not like everyone. Your cloth was richer, your pedigree more solid, the love u put into everything and everyone you touched... just hit harder. And I promis you and Kesh that I will not sleep til we share your story."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also paid tribute.

"DJ Clark Kent solidified his legacy in the world of hip hop. He worked with the greats, and become [sic] one of them. Heartbroken to hear of his passing. Sending my prayers to his family and loved ones as he joins his mother Cynthia, who was a dear friend of mine," Adams wrote on social media.

Franklin got his start in the 1980s, working as Dana Dane's DJ in various New York City clubs. He went on to produce numerous hits, including Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s "Players Anthem," Jay-Z's "Brookyln's Finest," as well as "Loverboy" by Mariah Carey.

Other artists he worked with include Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, the Fugees, Rakim, Ice Cube and many more.